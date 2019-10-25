In line with the pledge of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Rivers State Government on Thursday kick-started the construction of Rebisi Flyover Bridge, aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the aesthetics of the area.

Flagging off the construction of Rebisi Flyover Bridge, Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the rapid growth of the State.

He said: “You have shown the capacity to handle the affairs of Rivers State. You have shown determination in promoting the interest of Rivers people.

“You have shown that you love Rivers State more than any other consideration.”

Omehia said that Governor Wike is truly a man of the people who lives by his promises. He said since 2015, the Rivers State Governor has continued to live up to the expectations of Rivers people.

“You are truly a man of the people. Whatever you say you will do, is what you do. In 2015, they said you won’t have money to pay salaries, talkless of doing projects. Today, you are not only paying salaries, you are executing world class projects. You are a dedicated son of Rivers State.”

He regretted that the Federal Government has neglected Rivers State, noting that all developmental projects have been done by Governor Wike. He pointed out that the three flyover bridges flagged off for construction are located on Federal Roads, with Governor Wike intervening in the interest of the people.