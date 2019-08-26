TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as unfortunate the false information being circulated that the state government demolished a mosque in Port Harcourt, saying that the false report was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection.

Wike stated this when he addressed journalists at the location on Biambo Street, off School Road, by Mami Market Junction, near Rainbow Estate in Port Harcourt, saying that there was no mosque on the ground, hence nothing was demolished.

He said: “I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no mosque here.

“It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.”

Governor Wike explained that some persons started erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land, even though they had no approval to embark on any construction work.

“They came here to erect an illegal structure. There was no approval from the state government for any structure to be erected here.

“The persons, who started the foundation had already dragged the state government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the state government,” he said.

The governor urged the Muslim community in the state to show him where a mosque was demolished in the state. He advised them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to peddle false stories against Rivers government.

Governor Wike said that the state government operates within the rule of law, adding that it would not be distracted by the illegal circulation of fake reports.

He stated that several mosques constructed on the approval of the state government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns in the state, without the government demolishing them.

“The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But, they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.

“Why would we want to bring down any mosque when there are other mosques across the state? What is the special interest in this one?”