TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has opened bid for the provision of drinkable water in the state.

State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Tamunosisi Jaja, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, saying that Governor Nyesom Wike is poised to ensure that work kicks-off in September, 2020.

He said: “Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is committed to ensuring that water runs in our homes. As I speak with you, we have gotten to the next stage. And that is the stage of award.

“In the next 10, 14 working days, by the special grace of God, this contract would be awarded. And that is to say that the days of moaning and groaning, the days of uncertainty will soon be over.

“The governor has given ahead for this publication and the next few days, the contract will be awarded.

The commissioner said pipes would be laid along the roads to enable house owners to connect water to their homes.

He warned that water reproduction companies that face to register with the state government stands the risk of being stopped from operating in Rivers.

“However, we want to use opportunity to advise that, if you are a water service provider using the common language, you are selling pure water or bottle water in this state, you are expected to register as quickly as possible”, he advised.

Also, Rivers government has warned against operation of illegal motor parks in the state.

State Commissioner for Transport, Sam Ejekwu, gave the warning at the weekend, insisting that inter-state vehicles must take off from government-recognised parks.

Ejekwu declared: “We will no longer tolerate illegal motor parks. All inter-state vehicles must be initiated from parks.

“If that is done, then, there would be provision for temperature checking, hand washing and for other protocols to be monitored.

“But, for those that load their passengers along the road, you known there is no way we can achieve that.

Henceforth, any vehicle that is loading by the roadside, not from the park will be impounded”, he warned.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers in the state have launched a database that would contain names and other relevant information about them in an effort to eradicate extortion and other sharp practices.