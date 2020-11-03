TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State following the killing of 10 security operatives allegedly by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this yesterday, during a briefing at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Nsirim said the curfew would now take effect from 7pm to 6am beginning from Wednesday.

This was even as Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the arrest of two kingpins of IPOB in Oyigbo by security operatives.

Nsirim said: “You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24 hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.

“The State Security Council met today (Tuesday) and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo and has, therefore, decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice”, he said.

He explained that during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents carrying out their legitimate duties in Oyigbo, 50 AK 47 rifles were carted away. And as a result of this, he said security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the illegal possession of some persons.

The commissioner enjoined residents of Oyigbo and members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as they go about their lawful business unmolested.

“Let me use this opportunity to let all those living and doing business in the State know that His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is always committed to implement his social contract with the people; and will protect lives and property, at all times”, he added.