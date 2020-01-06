TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to the provision of free and quality education.

State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, stated this yesterday, during a routine monitoring exercise of schools’ resumption for 2020 academic session.

Ebeku stressed that the welfare of students and pupils was top priority of Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

He maintained that the state government’s decision on the “No Fee” policy subsists, adding that Wike was committed to the maintenance and financing of public schools in the state.

The Education Commissioner maintained that all unapproved schools remain banned and their operations illegal. He advised parents not to patronize them.

On the resumption of schools, Professor Ebeku expressed delight over the compliance and turnout of staff and students.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate laxity and truancy of staff to work.

The, however, promised that he would ensure strict supervision of school activities to check laxity and truancy of staff.

The government had earlier shutdown over 400 unapproved private schools in the state.