(NAN)

The Rivers Government says it is collaborating with stakeholders to ensure proper crowd management and zero fatality as political rallies and Ember month activities begin.

Dr Sylvanus Ujum, the Director, Rivers State Emergency Medical Services, said this at its maiden sensitisation/road walk on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

The programme tagged, “Walk for Life, Walk for Safety”, was organised by the State government in collaboration with other emergency management and response agencies.

Ujum said that the sensitisation was organised to check incidences of road traffic crashes, building collapse and other avoidable fatalities associated with the boisterous and care-free attitude usually exhibited during the ember months and political rallies.

According to him, the move has become imperative following past experiences of cases of stampede during political campaigns, religious and other social gatherings.

He said that the state government had directed that all churches, political rallies and gatherings must adequately involve all emergency management and response agencies.

Also speaking, Mr Godwin Tepikor, the South/south Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), also advised residents of Rivers to apply moderation in all their engagements.

According to him, the last quarter of the year usually records increase in traffic, movements of goods and services within and across states with apparently high fatality rates.

“People tend to over labour themselves to achieve the year’s target in the ember months, that is why we are creating awareness on the need to apply moderation to curb the menace,” he said.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Salisu Galadunci advised on the need for proper adherence to traffic rules and regulations to check road accidents.

Galadunci also urged residents of the state to embrace voluntary blood donation to help boost blood availability in the state.

He was represented by Mr Chukwuma Mbaegbu, the Deputy Corps Commander, Head of Operations of FRSC.

In his remarks, Mr Onyekachi igwe, Head Donor Recruitment, Arm Forces Blood Centre Port Harcourt, decried the poor response to voluntary blood donation by residents of the state.

According to him, the low response to blood donation is affecting the blood banks in the state as they are running out of supply.