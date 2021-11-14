From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) Worldwide has flayed Northern leaders for opposing calls for restructuring and Sovereign National Conference by some prominent Southern leaders.

The IPC in a statement issued yesterday, by its chairman, Livingstone Wechie, accused the Northern leaders of making comments capable of promoting ethno-religious crisis in the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Wechie stated: “It is most inconceivable and irresponsible the outburst by certain fellows who refer to themselves as Northern leaders to disparage the call for restructuring and Sovereign National Conference by some notable leaders of Southern Nigeria particularly the Afenifere led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

“The leaders, who include Anthony Sani, immediate past Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Yerima Shettima, President, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum and Prof. Usman Yusuf, former chief executive of Nigerian Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), accused the nonagenarian of political mischief, noting that his statement was capable of promoting ethno-religious crisis in the country.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“May it be stated again that the demand made by Pa Adebanjo is an irreducible minimum position of the rest of the disputed Nigeria and nothing short of a nation of equals irrespective of size as well as ethnic autonomy with regards to land and natural resources on and underneath including equal and balance of military and security control.”

He said Northern leaders should be reminded that the era of a section of the country seeing itself as “born-to-rule, which has manifested in the uncontrollable criminal activities in some parts of the country, was over.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .