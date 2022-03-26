From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, the Youth Mandate, has purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination forms for the member of the House of Representatives representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Farah Dagogo.

The coordinator of the group, in the South- South, Comrade Zebulon Timi said they obtained the forms for Dagogo because of “his uncommon love for the youths, boldness and courage to speak truth to power and uncanny proven ability to govern at the highest level”.

He noted that while other governorship aspirants are waiting for endorsement

Dagogo has blazed a trail by presenting himself for the highest office in the state.’

According to him, “we purchased these forms for him, because of his push for a fairer and egalitarian society. He is young with uncommon love for the youths, bold and courageous. He is not afraid to speak truth to power.

“He is also an advocate of constructive criticisms because he believes no one is an island. At the House of Representatives, he is pushing the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Trust Fund bill, a proposed law that will set aside five per cent of the country’s capital estimates in the Appropriation Act of every year which shall be used to provide financial support to Nigerian Youths with entrepreneurship skills. This is the first of its kind for Youths in Nigeria.

“We therefore call on people of goodwill to rise to this unprecedented challenge and, lets join hands together to ensure that Farah Dagogo wins the primary of the PDP and ultimately becomes the Governor of Rivers State.”