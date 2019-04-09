Romanus Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of intent to hoodwink, deceive the public, intimidate and blackmail eminent judges of Supreme Court on the exclusion of APC candidates from contesting the recently concluded Rivers governorship and National and state Assembly elections.

The statement signed by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, frowned at the PDP’s allegation that the ruling party, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of connivance to influence ruling at the Supreme Court on Rivers.

“We read with dismay the nonsensical statement by the opposition PDP against the APC and two senior serving cabinet members – Minister of Transportation, Amaechi and Malami.

“While the APC has no intention to join issues with the PDP over its fictional and concocted allegations against the party and its leaders, we are however well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public; and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court Justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash! We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court.

“The PDP as a party has refused to come to terms with the fact that the President Buhari-led APC administration is a stickler to the rule of law. As always, we shall allow the law take its course in respect of the purported exclusion of our candidates in the elections in Rivers State and we advise the PDP to do the same, rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims,” the statement read.