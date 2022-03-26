From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bertram Ikuru, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi and other leaders of the party for a successful national convention.

Ikuru, who addressed reporters on the outcome of the convention, said the vision and purposeful leadership qualities had brought total peace and unity to the party.

The governorship aspirant from Rivers South East senatorial district said the party is set to retain power in 2023, stressing that APC has come out stronger and all differences resolved except those planted by opposition to cause more problems.

The APC chieftain said that the ‘APC is a big family and we are prepared to expose detractors who are bent on destroying the goodwill of the party.’

He thanked party members for their patience, assuring them that, come 2023, the party would be on the ballot and would win all elective positions.