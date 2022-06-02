From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has declared that he has God and the electorate to win in 2023 governorship election.

He has also said that the investment of time and support by the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), into ‘SMA 4 Rivers Governor 2023’ would be rewarded.

Abe gave the assurance while speaking during an interactive session with NATA members in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said although he has no godfather, but trust in God and the people because it is the people that have the power to install the government.

The senator said: “This time around, I have come to stand before you to plead with you to give me a chance and let us do something differently because I no get godfather, na una be my godfather.

“So, if I get into government, I go know say na una, na him put me there.

“All this other people way get godfather, their godfather don do everything for them finish but una, na him be my godfather.

“When you install a government, the people enter the government and close the door and everything they are discussing is about those that are in government.

“They don’t sit down to remember those of you who voted them into government. This time around, things are not going to be the same.

“That is why I have told Rivers people that for you to see something you have not seen before, you must be prepared to do the things you have not done before.

“If you want to experience what you have not experienced before, you must be prepared to do things differently. Invest in this project and that is how you will reap.”

Abe said the interactive session was aimed at giving the people the opportunity to make their contributions into the in-coming government as the government will be built around the people.

Earlier, State chairman of NATA, Moses Anuba, expressed their profound joy to have Senator Magnus Abe (SMA) come into Elekahia Mechanic Workshop to meet with them and promised their unflinching support to the senator’s ambition.

