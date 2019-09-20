Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Nigerian ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor, yesterday, told the Governorship Election Tribunal, that the March 9 poll was conducted peacefully and in compliance with the Electoral Act and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

Akawor, also the director general of Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, appeared as a witness of Governor Nyesom Wike at the tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt.

He said Governor Wike emerged victorious after the peaceful voting that took place across the state.

Akawor said the governorship election was concluded across the polling units, results announced and collation done in the wards and local government areas.

He said INEC only suspended the final collation after soldiers unleashed violence and attempted to hijack the process.

He spoke during cross-examination by counsel for the governor, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and counsel for PDP, Godwin Obla (SAN).

The state governorship election tribunal has adjourned till September 30, for the adoption of written addresses by all parties involved in the matter.

Akawor tendered certified copy of Form EC8E, which was the declaration of the governorship election result. He also tendered the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Wike.

The former ambassador also tendered certified polling units results from across the state issued to polling agents during the governorship poll.

He also tendered Form EC8A containing governorship election results from 16 local government areas and 129 wards.

Akawor told the tribunal that before INEC suspended the collation of results due to the interference by the army, collation had been completed in 17 councils.