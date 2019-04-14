Tony John, Port Harcourt

The senator representing Rivers South East and the factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter, Magnus Abe, has declared that he had ended his 2019 ambition to govern the state.

Senator Abe has also said that his dream to occupy Rivers Brick (Government) House has been laid to rest, following the recent judgement of the Supreme Court that ruled against him.

He made the statements when he addressed his supporters and stakeholders of the APC in the state, at their factional secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Abe declared: “I have ended my ambition for 2019 here, and ready to work for the progress of the party. We need to put the baton together again. It is our own determination that will make the APC work in Rivers State.

“I will not support any post mortem of what has happened. I feel pained for what has happened in APC in Rivers State.” Abe said.

He recalled: “We have sacrificed so much; we may not be holding anything now. But, because of what we have done, politics will be better in our country.

“We had come to fight for representatives in government. Every human being, as members of APC, should be treated with respect. But, we cannot run away from the reality of the situation. We need to be realistic so that we can move forward.

“The dream that we had in the state, that dream is laid to rest, because of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on our suit before it.

“As a lawyer, we know that the Supreme Court is infallible. That pronouncement by the Supreme Court brought to an end our agitation. But, God knows the reason. He, who knows what we do not know has made His decision.

“When you hear APC, say change and not Magnus for governor. I don’t want to be the leader of APC in Rivers State, but one of the leaders, who will sacrifice for the growth of the party in the state,” he said.

Speaking further, Senator Abe called on the national leadership of APC to stop taking any steps that would ruin the party in state.

“The national leadership of APC should stop doing things that will put the party and state in chaos and recognise the Chief Peter Odike-led chairman of APC in Rivers State,” he urged.

Earlier, the state party chairman, Odike, said the unprecedented negative development in the party in Rivers, affected the country.

He expressed optimism that the development would strengthen the party in the future.