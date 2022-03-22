From Fred Itua, Abuja

A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has kicked off his consultations with party faithful and leaders on the prospects of his intention.

The aspirant, who is the son of the monarch of Kalabari Kingdom, met with Local Government Leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas and other party stalwarts in a series of closed door meetings.

The two Local Governments represent almost half of the voting strength of the state, a fact not lost on Princewill’s strategy team.

After the meetings, Princewill told newsmen on the purpose of his visit. He said he was meeting with leaders to listen to feedbacks from key stakeholders on his intention and plan for the APC and for Rivers State.

He said: “This whistle stop tour is designed for me to consult, before a declaration is made. You can’t put the cart before the horse. I needed to sit and look into the eyes of leaders and have them look into mine, so we can tell each other the truth. A declaration that comes after this kind of a process, will stand the test of time.

“We have discussed all issues under the sun, from internal issues within the LGA, my father the King, how we will build a formidable front for our 2023, the leader Rotimi Amaechi, our commitment to his Presidency and of course, my ambition. I’m encouraged on all fronts. They have all spoken very very well.”

In another development, Princewill has also met with the chairmen of the nineteen wards in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

Khana is the largest Local Government in all of Rivers state, and is the heart of the Ogoni Kingdom. The meeting which is part and parcel of a communication strategy of deriving information of the state of the party and her members at the grassroots, was described as both “frank and fruitful”.

They urged him to contest for the position of the governor and told him that his love for the Ogonis, shown over the years, was about to be rewarded.

The businessman and philanthropist used the opportunity to thank all the ward chairmen for keeping faith with the party and for remaining resolute in their support and loyalty to the leader of the party in the state and the South South, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The tour to all of the key stakeholders continues every day for the next few weeks, but will be moved to Abuja to accommodate the timing for the national convention.