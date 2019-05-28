Tony John, Port Harcourt

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has described the Rivers State governorship election as the toughest of the general election.

Saraki, who said Rivers people deserved commendation for defending democracy, stated this yesterday, when he addressed journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt. He was in the state to attend the public presentation of a book chronicling the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said: “There is need for victory celebration and I am here for the celebration of the victory of our brother, Governor

Wike, for a second term. “I am happy to be part of this great victory of the governor and the good

people of Rivers State.

This was one of the toughest elections and the people stood by the governor in defence of democracy.

“We are here to celebrate what they fought for. For those, who lost their lives, we are here to show that it was not in

vain.

“I congratulate the governor and the people of Rivers State for this victory.” Also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said Governor Wike’s victory is well deserved, in view of his outstanding

performance during his first term.

“I send my best wishes to the governor on this very auspicious event and to the people of Rivers State.

“I commend the people of Rivers State for reelecting Governor Wike to continue with the good works he has started,” he said.