Tony John, Port Harcourt

A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Victor Onugbo, yesterday, tendered a document before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, in Port Harcourt, authenticating the electoral victory of Governor Nyesom Wike, during the March 9 election.

Onugbo, who serves at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, appeared before the tribunal based on the court subpoena on the Commissioner of Police.

Responding to questions from counsel to African Action Congress (AAC), Henry Bello, Onugbo told the tribunal that the document he presented was the incident report of all that occurred during the election. He said the report was sealed by the Rivers State Police Command.

Onugbo also told the court that the commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, signed the documents after declaration of the winner of the March 9 election.

Also, responding to questions from Governor Wike counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), on certified copies, Onugbo said the documents were certified and kept in the custody of the officer in charge of legal matters at the command.

He also told the court that he was an observer during the election. He dismissed evidence that police were indicted in the alleged electoral violence in the state.

Meanwhile, AAC has closed cross-examination of its witnesses with Onugbo’s appearance in court.

The tribunal adjourned till today for the Independent National Electoral Commission to present its witnesses.