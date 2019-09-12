Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Port Harcourt, has ruled that African Action Congress (AAC) collation agents can serve as witnesses for the party’s governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara.

The governorship tribunal, led by Justice Kingsley Ojiakor, gave the ruling yesterday, after the AAC had attempted to stop its collation agents from appearing as witnesses for Awara.

In its ruling, the panel said according to the Evidence Act, the law permits any individual to stand as a witness, if he wishes to do so.

The tribunal, therefore, discharged Gideon Demua from Tai Local Government Area and Abiase Halliday from Degema council, as witnesses because they were not properly represented as witnesses in the petition before the court.

Speaking with newsmen, AAC counsel, Henry Bello, said the governorship candidate, Awara, has three more days to present his witnesses.

The tribunal adjourned till today for cross-examination of witnesses.