Tony John, Port Harcourt

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is cruising home in victory in the Rivers State governorship elections, having won 13 local government areas (LGAs) out of the 15 councils results announced, so far, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The most rival political party, African Action Congress (AAC), defeated PDP in Oyigbo and Akuku-Toru councils.

The results were announced yesterday, as the commission resumed the governorship election results collation, which was suspended after the March 9 poll, following widely reported violence.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Adias, who coordinated the exercise assured INEC will be as fast as possible to see a successful completion of the election. He announced the continuation of the collation process today.

Meanwhile, the PDP agent, and former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Austin Okpara, and his AAC counterpart, Nenye Kocha, have described the collation process as transparent.

Okpara of PDP said his party is “coasting home peacefully,” adding that security agencies and INEC had demonstrated professionalism in their jobs.

However, Kocha, who is also the AAC state secretary, said the figures arrived at, so far, were not comfortable.

He said: “We’ve been in the dark about what is happening. Though the process has been transparent, but, we are not comfortable with the figures. As a party, we are going to review the gamut of all that had happened within the period.”

Regardless, there was pro-AAC protest earlier in the day to disrupt the collation.

The protest eventually turned violent, following alleged shooting by gunmen, which left scores wounded.