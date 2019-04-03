Rivers State governor and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the March 9, 2019, election, Nyesom Wike, has been re-elected for another four years.

Governor Wike defeated his major challenger and candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, with a margin of 712,405 votes.

Wike polled 886,264 votes from 21 local government areas (LGAs) where results were collated and announced, winning in 19 council areas out of the 21.

The AAC governorship candidate, Awara, scored 173,859 votes, winning in two local government areas, Oyigbo and Akuku-Toru.

Declaring Wike winner on Wednesday evening after all the results were announced, the state Returning Officer for the governorship election, Professor Teddy Adias, said Wike met all the requirements of the electoral law.