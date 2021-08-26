From Tony John, Port Harcourt

There was bloodshed in the Ibaa community of Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State on Thursday when gunmen killed a member of a disbanded local vigilance group, Amobi Oguzo, and his son, Prince Oguzo.

The incident occurred on Thursday and has created panic in the area, forcing natives to flee the community for fear of reprisal attacks.

The General Commander of disbanded community security outfit, OSPAC, in Emohua LGA, Emeka Wori expressed disappointment at the killing.

He wondered the persons behind the nefarious activities of gunmen in Emohua, which seemed to have been targeted at members of the disbanded OSPAC.

Wori disclosed that relatives of the suspected gunmen had also deserted the village, insinuating that they (relatives of the suspects) were privy to the operation.

The OSPAC commander said he was at Ibaa with the Divisional Police Officer of Rumuji and Army in the area at the time.

He called on members of disbanded OSPAC to be very careful of their movement and protect themselves from future recurrence.

Daily Sun gathered that some ‘repentant Iceland’ cultists had accused OSPAC in Ibaa community of killing six of their members, an allegation OSPAC leadership had denied.

Spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the incident.

Omoni told Daily Sun that normalcy has returned to the community, adding that police have intensified their efforts to track down the persons behind the violence.