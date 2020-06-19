Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, said the state has facilities to host international sporting events due to the commitment and determination of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, when he received the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Chief Giadomenico Massari, at his office on a courtesy visit.

Iyaye stressed that despite the restrictions occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the state received Giadomenico to underline the importance attached to sports.

According to him, the Rivers State government holds sports in high esteem, hence, the hosting of several local, national and international competitions aimed at discovering and nurturing talents.

The sports boss described the Real Madrid Academy being built in the state by the governor Wike-led administration as world-class and a testimony of his commitment to developing sports.

He, particularly, commended Giadomenico for his efforts and doggedness in promoting cycling as a sport, which he said has awakened interest and participation by increasing the number of cyclists.

“Government alone cannot bring about sports development without the active participation of committed individuals and companies, hence, the need for more involvement.

“The cycling federation’s president should work with the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Honour Sirawoo, on the possibility of hosting a national or international cycling event in Port Harcourt,” he stated.