Three-time league champions Rivers Hoopers have secured the signature of American Billy Baptist and Egyptian Ahmed Hamdy Mohamed.

Baptist spent his 2013/2014 season in the NBA Developmental League for the Bakersfield Jam. He appeared in 42 games for the Jam and averaged 7.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 1.2 APG.

The 32-year-old small forward moved on to London Lightning in Canada, where he averaged 5.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.5 APG.

Baptist, an undrafted pick in the 2011 NBA Draft had also played for Baxi Manresa and Unicaja Malaga in Spain, Merlins Crailsheim in Germany and Keflavik in Iceland.

Meanwhile, Mohamed averaged 16.2 PPG, and 10 RPG while shooting 54.5 percent from the field as a freshman at Lee College in Baytown, Texas in the 2014/2015 season.

The 26-year-old power forward was one of nine Egyptian-born players on an NCAA team, seven of whom played an NCAA Division 1 team.