Nigeria’s representatives at the maiden edition of the Basketball Africa League, Rivers Hoopers have been drawn in Group A.

The Basketball Africa League made this known in an official announcement via their social media handle @thebal on Sunday.

Hoopers will face Patriots of Rwanda, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar and US Monastir of Tunisia.

BAL divided the 12 participating teams into three groups of four, which will feature an 18-game group phase with a total of 26 games.

During the group phase, each team will face the three other teams in its group once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.

The three time league Champions who have been training in Lagos for some days will depart Nigeria for the Basketball Africa League in Kigali, Rwanda on Monday via Ethiopian Airlines at 1.40pm.

The BAL will take place between May 16 and 30 at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.