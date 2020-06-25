Joe Apu

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that shut down basketball activities worldwide, Rivers Hoopers Shooting Guard, Benjamin Ikechukwu, has no doubt that his team will give a good account of themselves in the inaugural Basketball Africa League.

Reacting to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Rivers Hoopers with regards to the Final Round of the BAL, Ikechukwu told fiba.basketball.com, that will have 12 teams in the Final Round, that the zeal they had preparing for the Final Round before it was postponed has not changed.

“I would say it has affected us negatively as a team because we were having our bodies and minds prepared for the BAL challenge while improving our team chemistry before the pandemic truncated our preparations. As a player, I was demoralised because I couldn’t practice with my team as the gyms were locked.

“My goal was to be in my best form so I could help my team on defence and offence. As a shooting guard, I targeted improving my shots as well, but the lockdown has made it difficult to do.

I will have to spend more time in the gym working on my fitness, shots and game generally when the lockdown is lifted. Hopefully, I will achieve my target.”