From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The legal battle between two Southern states of Rivers and Imo States over ownership of 17 rich Oil wells has been shifted to November 1 for definite hearing by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Imo state government are challenging the jurisdiction of the apex court to adjudicate on the dispute.

While the AGF is challenging the mode of commencement of the action via a writ of summons, the Imo state is questioning the court’s jurisdiction hear the case as a court of first instance.

However, the matter was adjourned by the apex court after counsel to parties to the litigation made formal appearances before the court.

While the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) was represented by Dr. Remi Olatubura (SAN), Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) appeared for Imo state, as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit filed by Rivers state, through Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) as counsel.

Meantime, the Rivers state government has hired the services of five Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made up of two former Presidents of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) to prosecute the action.

They are Joseph Daudu and Okey Wali with their learned silk of Emmanuel Ukala, Sabastine Hon, and Sunday Ameh.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Olushola Oke informed the seven-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekun that he has filed a motion on notice challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit as a court of first instance.

He contended that since the suit is against actions of some federal agencies and not the government itself, the appropriate court to adjudicate on the issue is the Federal High Court and not the Supreme Court.

On his part, counsel to the AGF, Olatubura said his client has filed a counter-affidavit against the writ of summons filed by Rivers State.

But lead counsel to Rivers state, Joseph Daudu prayed for seven days to enable him respond to the two motions by the defendants.

Thereafter, Justice Kekere-Ekun ordered parties to file and exchanged all their processes before the next adjourned date of November 1.