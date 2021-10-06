From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two more dead bodies of victims of the collapsed jetty in Isaka community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State have been recovered.

Daily Sun gathered that a four-year-old child was among the victims that were reportedly drowned in the river which occurred last Saturday.

Sources claimed that when the incident occurred, about 20 persons were missing.

However, a resident of the area, who gave her name simply as Ibifuro, said local divers were still in the river, in search of the victims of the collapsed jetty.

Ibifuro disclosed that two female bodies, suspected to be victims of the incident, were recovered on Monday, noting that more bodies were yet to be recovered.

One of the local divers in the operation, who did not want his name in the media, said the divers did not have what to use in bringing out the trapped corpses.

He said: “Other bodies are still in the water because we do not have what we will use to rescue them with.”

He stated that the number of casualties could not be ascertained because there was a standby boat evacuating victims and the rescue mission was still on.

