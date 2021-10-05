From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two more dead bodies of the victims of the collapsed jetty in Isaka community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been recovered.

Daily Sun gathered that a four-year-old child was among the victims that were reportedly drowned in the river which occurred last Saturday.

It would be recalled that a landing jetty over the weekend, collapsed at Isaka community over alleged pressure on the facility, following the weight from over 70 people on it.

According to sources, when the incident occurred, about 20 persons where reportedly missing.

However, a resident of the area, who gave her name simply as Ibifuro, said local divers were still in the river in search of the victims of the collapsed jetty.

Ibifuro disclosed that two female bodies, suspecting to be victims of incident were recovered on Monday, noting that more bodies are yet to be recovered.

One of the local divers in the operation, who did not want his name in the media, said the divers do not have what to use in bringing out the trapped corpses.

He said: “Other bodies are still in the water because we do not have what we will use to rescue them with.”

He stated that the number of casualties has not been ascertained because there was a standby boat evacuating victims and the rescue mission was still on.