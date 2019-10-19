Rivers State Government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Friday signed an agreement for the construction of three flyover bridges to develop Port Harcourt landscape and resolve traffic congestion in the city.

The state Attorney-General, Dr Zaccheus Adango led officials of the Rivers Government during the signing process, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter led the construction giant’s team.

The length of the flyover bridges include: Artillery 1 and 2: 517.5 metres, Rumuokoro 360 metres and Garrison 360 metres.

Speaking after the agreement signing ceremony, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that the bridges will be completed within 16 months and in line with approved specifications.

He said that the Rivers State Government will pay 70 percent of the contract sum to ensure that the contractor execute the three flyover bridges on schedule.

He said: “These three flyover bridges will be completed within 16months as agreed with the contractor. This contract will cost about N21billion.

“We are going to pay 70percent of the contract sum upfront. After payment, we expect Julius Berger to give us the required quality and on schedule”.

Governor Wike said there will be no excuse for variation or extension of the time of project completion.

“There should be no excuse. This contract should be completed within schedule. When the Government pays Julius Berger the 70percent upfront, there will be no variation. Everything has been done. What is left is compensation. The money for compensation has been set aside”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the simultaneous construction of the three flyover bridges will generate thousands of jobs for Rivers people within the period of construction. He charged the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to ensure that Rivers people are given priority in the employment of construction workers. He said that Rivers people will always benefit from Rivers resources.

Aside the construction of the flyover bridges, Governor Wike said that his Administration has awarded contracts for the reconstruction and expansion of key roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

He said: “Most of the roads have been awarded for construction. We have the New GRA, the Old GRA, Ikwerre Road and other key roads. They will be handled by major contractors. Our second term will be like the first term. I appreciate the opportunity that Rivers people gave to me and I will repay them with quality service and projects delivery”.