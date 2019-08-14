Chief of Staff to the Rivers governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, has called on traditional rulers in the state to key into the recently launched Operation Sting for the promotion of security in the state.

Speaking during the Egwu Ogba, the New Yam Festival of Erema Ancient town, yesterday, Woke advised the traditional rulers to partner the government in orger to achieve peace in the state.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to reach out to all traditional rulers in different communities of the state to key into the Operation Sting for peace in the localities.

“The state government will not tolerate any form of cultism or insecurity in any community. The government is determined to fight every form of insecurity.”

He said the government is working hard to build investors confidence in the state.

“We are working to build and sustain investors confidence in the state. With improved security, more investors will return. More investors in the state will create employment opportunities for the youths,” he said.

He commended the Paramount Ruler of Erema town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Eze Azubuike Princewill, for maintaining peace in the community.

He said the successful celebration of the New Yam Festival signifies the promotion of culture and the celebration of peace.

He urged Princewill to reach out to other traditional rulers in the area on the need to promote peace and security.

Princewill, in his response, assured Woke that the people of the area will continue to support Governor Nyesom Wike beyond 2023.

He said since 2015, the Erema people have always supported Governor Wike because they believe in his capacity to deliver good governance.

He said the large turnout of Erema people to celebrate Woke’s visit signified their unflinching commitment to the Wike administration.