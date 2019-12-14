Leaders of Rivers State in the early hours of Friday took the state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by surprise when they moved to his residence to celebrate his birthday.

The leaders who arrived the official residence of Governor Wike at about 12.01 on Friday, sang birthday songs for the governor and prayed with him and his family. Governor Wike’s wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette was on hand to give support during the surprise birthday session. The birthday get-together was marked by the cutting of a special cake and the presentation of a birthday card. Chief Ferdinand Alabraba led other leaders of the State to celebrate with Governor Wike.

Speaking at the event, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike expressed her appreciation to God for another birthday for her husband. She said: “I like to express my sincere appreciation to God. It’s another one year and it is a very great time to thank God for all his mercies. His Excellency has come a long way. I have seen him grow and I have seen him transform . He has been enriched in many ways and I thank God for his life. It is not an easy position where he has found himself, but God has been faithful. He has given him all the strength and wisdom he requires to run his office. More than anything else, this is a time for thanksgiving. This is a good opportunity to thank the people of Rivers State for the support they have given to him and they continue to give to him. We thank them for always being there for him. Standing out in the face of everything that has been thrown at us, they have remained steadfast. You can’t please everyone, but as God gives His Excellency the grace, he will continue to do the best for Rivers people .I wish him God’s continued discernment, God’s continued peace. I ask God to continue to bless him all round and to enlarge his coast”.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara prayed God to protect and bless the governor. Former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo wished the governor a period of success in governance. He prayed for peace during the remaining period of his administration, saying that his second term was made possible by God.

On hand to celebrate Governor Wike were: former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba , Senator Olaka Nwogu, Hon. Austin Opara, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Prince Emma Anyanwu, among other notable leaders.