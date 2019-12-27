Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, to respect the rule of law by obeying court orders.

Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said obedience to court orders remains important in democracy.

He said any political party that is averse to this fundamental tenet of democracy does not worth existing.

Obuah, who was reacting to the APC’s statement accusing PDP of being behind court orders stopping its Rivers congresses, advised the party to put its house in order and stop ‘groping for external enemies’.

The PDP chairman said the biggest problem with the APC was its penchant for disrespecting the rule of law and disobeying court orders.

He said the earlier the party realises the fact and turns a new leaf, the better it would be for the APC.

“APC is in crisis because it was built on a faulty foundation and those who formed party are incompatible elements. They are nothing but strange bed fellows living in delusion, hoping for some magic to make things work for them.

“This explains why they see all their failures and incompetence as the handiwork of imaginary enemies. The day they realise that democracy is anchored on respect for the rule of law and obedience to court orders, they would make a head start and enjoy the support of Nigerians. Anything short of this is living in a fool’s paradise,” Obuah said.

Obuah advised the APC to shun blame game and leave the PDP alone.

He said the Governor Nyesom Wike administration was too focused on implementing people-oriented developmental programmes than to bother with a group of individuals whose sole objective is to deceive Rivers people for their selfish interest.