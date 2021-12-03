Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni local government area in Rivers has promised to support Gov. Nyesom Wike’s educational policy development in rural schools.

Awortu disclosed this on Thursday at a ceremony in honour of Miss Sophia Oyibo, an 18 year old female indigene of the area and winner of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communication’s 2021 Essay Competition.

The ceremony organized by Utono Obolo, a non-political pressure group in the area, also recognized Oyibo as its brand ambassador.

Speaking at the event, Awortu applauded the group for honouring Oyibo at the council while also urging her to continue as a good ambassador.

He noted that the gesture was a deliberate attempt to further spur students and youths of the area to positive virtues.

On the challenge of shortages of teachers in some schools in rural communities, the Chairman said he would ensure peaceful and conducive environment for public workers and teachers deployed to the areas.

“Shortages of teaching staff in some schools in Andoni is a major challenge which the area has been grappling with; this is largely as a result of insecurity.

“We had issues of insecurity in the past which had made some teachers refusing their posting to Andoni Communities but I think, we are gradually surmounting that and we look forward to seeing all our teachers respond to their official postings,” he said.

The council boss said the council would collaborate with the state Ministry of Education for proper monitoring of teachers posted to the area to check laxity.

“Considering the challenge occasioned by lack of social amenities in rural Communities, some teachers tend to reject being posted to such areas.

“In line with the education policy thrust of Gov. Nyesom Wike led administration, the current Commissioner for Education, Mr Kaniye Ebeku is monitoring to ensure that postings especially in rural schools were adequately adhered to.

“We shall continue to collaborate with the Ministry and I’m hopeful that very soon our schools will be at par with government schools in the city centres especially, in terms of manpower,” he added.

Responding, Oyibo thanked the council and the group for a warm reception while also thanking the Ministry of Information for an opportunity to showcase her potentials.

She promised to leverage on the opportunities at her disposal as she aspires to greater heights. (NAN)

