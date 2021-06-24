Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers has promised to strengthen the health sector in the local council as he embarked on reviving the council’s moribund General Hospital.

Awortu made the promise on Wednesday in Ngo, the council’s headquarters.

He noted that the task of his administration was huge following negative impact on the council as a result of insecurity and other administrative shortfalls.

“Reopening the General Hospital in Ngo was part of our campaign promise, we are going to liaise with relevant authorities to ensure that the hospital starts operation as soon as possible.

“This is going to be one of our focus areas so as to alleviate the sufferings of our people especially women and children,” Awortu said.

The council chairman also warned civil servants in the area against laxity, urging them to support the administration to succeed.

“The HPM is here, unfortunately he is the only management staff here.

“This is unacceptable; civil servants must begin to take responsibility and be diligent to duty to enable the council and our local economy feel their inputs.

“We will also ensure that the staff quarters for relevant staff are put in good shape,” he added.

Awortu urged the newly innaugurated members of his cabinet to live up to expectation in their various offices.

“The Vice Chairman has today been sworn in to assume duties, her office is a very important one that comes with lots of responsibilities.

“The office of the Vice Chairman heads the boundary committee which is expected to liaise with the respected chiefs and elders of the various communities.

“Same goes for the Council’s Secretary and Chief of Staff, your jobs are well spelt out too.

“I have been informed that apart from the financial records which are in the purvey of the Council’s Treasurer, there are no other records in the council.

“Going forward, the secretariat must ensure that all Council’s activities are well documented for the purpose of accountability,” he said.(NAN)