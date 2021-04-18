From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The delisted All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, scored some votes in the Saturday’s Local Government Council Elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

This was as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has cleared the 23 chairmanship and all the councillorship seats of the state.

RSIEC Chairman, Justice George Omereji (rtd.), declared PDP winner of the Ahoada East Chairmanship contest with 35,483 votes. PDP also won the 13 wards of the LGA for the councillorship polls.

However, the APC that did not take part in the election got 84 votes.

Omereji declared Dr. Chidi Lloyd of PDP winner of the Emohua, Chairmanship seat poll with 93,980 votes. The party also cleared PDP the 14 councillorship seat of the LGA.

The party also won the Etche Chairmanship seat with 27, 883 votes and cleared the 18 seats of the wards.

Also PDP won the Gokana LGA chairmanship seat with 54,578 votes. APC got two votes for the chairmanship election. PDP clinched all the 17 councillorship seats.

In Bonny LGA, PDP won the Chairmanship seat with 18,408 votes and swept all the 12 wards councillorship seats.

The party also won Asari Toru, Chairmanship with 63,727 votes and won all the 13 Ward’s councillorship seats.

In Mr. Rowland Sekibo of PDP, won Akuku-Toru, with 54, 883 votes for Chairmanship while APC got 1.

Omereji, however, advised losers of the elections to accept the result and support the winner to provide good governance at the grassroots while encouraging the winners to carry everyone along.

The RSIEC boss used the opportunity to announce that the Certificate of Returns would be issued to the winners today (Monday), at the Commission’s Office on Aba road.

He commended security agencies for the professional conduct.