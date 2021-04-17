From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Disqualified and aggrieved candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were supposed to contest for chairmanship and councillorship positions in today’s local government elections in Rivers State, have expressed their disappointment over the development.

The candidates who are supporters of Senator Magnus Abe, while addressing journalists at the Freedom House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said it was worrisome that their disqualification came as a result of a letter written to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Supposedly APC candidate from Degema Local Government Area for the election, Ilamabo Mirilla, who read the statement on behalf of others, alleged that the minister and leader of APC in Rivers, in the letter to RSIEC, had told the Commission that the party would not be part of the election.

They described the action of the minister as unfortunate, stressing that the unfavourable development came up after they had perfected all that were required by INEC for today’s election. According to them, the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, which authenticated the legality of Amaechi’s camp’s executive, did not announce their disqualification from the poll.