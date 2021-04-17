From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The local government election conducted yesterday, by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), has generally been adjudged peaceful across the 23 council areas. New chairmen are expected to emerge today.

Although there were skirmishes on the eve of the election in one of the local government areas, security agencies were able to contain the situation before the election commenced in those places.

However, the election witnessed voter apathy, even as youths turned some roads and streets into football playing grounds.

The poll was different from what Rivers used to be in the past during elections either conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and RSIEC, in terms of security challenge.

Most of the polling centres visited by Sunday Sun in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state, recorded low turnout of the electorate, but with enough RSIEC officials and security personnel.

Some Rivers residents who spoke to the reporter, said they did not envisage any crisis during the election because the state has no strong opposition party or contenders.

The member representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, expressed delight over the conduct of the election.

Dekor, who addressed journalists in Khana, shortly after casting his vote, said: “Reports I received from the 294 other units (in Khana), said it (election) has been peaceful and the environment orderly. I also spoke to those who are in Gokana because they are part of my constituency. I understand the 219 units around there were very peaceful.”