From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Local Government election conducted yesterday, by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), has generally been adjudged peaceful across the 23 council area.

Though there were skirmishes eve to the election in one of the local government areas. But, security agencies were able to contain the situation before the election commenced in the place.

However, the election witnessed voter apathy, even as youths turned some roads and streets to football playing grounds.

The poll was different from what Rivers used to be in the past, during elections either conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and RSIEC, in terms of security challenge.

Most of the polling centres visited by Sunday Sun in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state, recorded low turnout of electorate, but with enough RSIEC officials and security personnel.

Some Rivers residents, who spoke to the reporter, said they did not envisage any crisis during the election because the state has no strong opposition party or contenders.

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, has expressed delight in the conduct of the election.

Dekor, who addressed journalists in Khana, shortly after casting his vote, said the report he got from all the units in his constituency showed the exercise was hitch-free.

He expressed: “Reports I received from the 294 other units (in Khana), said it has been peaceful and the environment orderly. I have also spoke to those who are in Gokana because they are part of my constituency. I understand the 219 units around there are very peaceful.

Reacting to why people described Saturday’s election as “carry go”, the federal lawmaker said the outcome of the LG election was as a result of Governor Nyesom Wike’s doggedness and unparalleled leadership quality.

He said: “People are carried away with the activities of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State government. So, to that extent, this is a PDP State and you can’t expect anything less than that”.

He, however, debunked that there was voter apathy, saying that they (his constituency) was encouraged with the general turn out.