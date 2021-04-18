From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, has rejected and called for the cancellation of Saturday’s local government election for alleged irregularities and disenfranchisement of its candidates.

It has also called for the resignation of the chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for his inability to conduct a free, fair and credible council poll.

State Chairman of the party, Sassosun Osaro, made the call yesterday, when he, alongside other officers of SDP and candidates in the election, addressed journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Osaro alleged that card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were used as RSIEC ad hoc staff, in the Saturday, election.

He claimed that SDP did not receive any grant from the state electoral umpire, adding that the election was marred with irregularities, which were among the party’s reasons for calling for the cancellation of the election and resignation of the commission’s chairman.

The party’s state chairman commended the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eborka, for prompt response to distress calls from harassed SDP members..

Osaro alleged: “We have much infringement and we are saying that RSIEC did not conduct a free and fair election. SDP will stand for justice. We are calling for the resignation of RSIEC chairman and cancellation of the election”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has described the successful conduct of Saturday’s local government election across the 23 local government areas of the State, as a confirmation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s commitment to deepen democracy at the grassroots.

Nsirim said: “Governor Nyesom Wike has by the orderly and peaceful conduct of this election, demonstrated his commitment to deepen democracy in this country. “He has been an advocate of credible and transparent conduct of elections and that is what we have witnessed in the State today (Saturday). “All over the state, we recorded peaceful, credible and transparent conduct of elections”. Nsirim commended RISEC for conducting a free, fair, credible and peaceful local government election across the 23 local government areas of the State. He said: “The conducts of all categories of RISEC staff deployed to drive the processes of distribution of all materials, accreditation of voters to the counting and recording of votes, are highly commendable”. The commissioner equally lauded the various security agencies for their show of professionalism before, during and after the elections. He commended the electorate for demonstrating a peaceful conduct by casting their votes for the candidates of their choice at the various polling units across the State. Nsirim also commended the candidates of all the parties and their agents for their peaceful and orderly disposition in participating in the exercise.

As at the time of filing the report, RSIEC has not officially announced result of the Saturday, council election.