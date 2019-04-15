TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state government would frontally tackle cult-related killings in parts of the state.

Wike stated this at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the State Council of Traditional Rulers paid him a congratulatory visit on his re-election, saying that his administration would take the fight to cultists.

He said: “We will not allow these cultists, who want to paint the state black continue to cause mayhem.

“We will take the fight to them. Enough is enough. These people cannot continue to kill our people,” he declared.

Governor Wike revealed that he met the State Security Council on Sunday night and modalities were worked out on how to rid the state of cult-related killings.

He urged the State Council of Traditional Rulers to support the state government in the fight against cultism, saying that prompt information would be useful in tracking down the criminal elements.

Governor Wike stated that he would jealously guard the interest of the state and ensure its further development.

“I am a total, unrepentant Rivers Man. I will continue to jealously guard the interest of the state,” he said.

Governor Wike thanked the traditional rulers for the solidarity visit, but regretted that some of them were involved in party politics, despite his advice that they should stay off the political terrain.

Earlier, the chairman of the council and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, said that they were in Government House to congratulate Governor Wike for a well-deserved victory.

He thanked Wike for extending the olive branch to his opponents and urged the opponents to accept the governor’s offer.

The royal father lauded Rivers women for the wonderful role they played to defend votes across the state, especially standing firm to resist the invasion of collation centres by the Nigerian Army.

King Jaja prayed God to always grant the governor the capacity to lead the state in the right direction.