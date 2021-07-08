From Tony John, Port Harcourt

30-year-old Henry Ogbuji from Emohua, Rivers State, is now in police custody for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim is a maid of the suspect’s neighbour.

Ogbuji’s arrest on Tuesday by Rumueprikom (Kala) Divisional Police headquarters in Port Harcourt followed a complaint lodged by the victim’s guardian after discovering that the minor was pregnant.

It was alleged that Ogbuji sexually abused the 12-year-old girl when she came into his house on an errand in March.

The Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has called for proper investigation into the incident with a view to arraigning the suspect in court if found culpable.

The National Coordinator of the group Prince Wiro made the position of the group known in a statement.

Wiro disclosed that the group had brought the matter before the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police.

It was further gathered that the suspect has been transferred to the Human Rights Desk of Rivers State Police headquarters in Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

