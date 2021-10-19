From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A man in his early 20s, identified as Kopapa Neete, has been stabbed to death during an altercation with a relative in Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday night, allegedly perpetrated by his elder cousin, Bobby Gabriel, in Duburo community in Khana Local Government Area of the State.

A community source, who gave his name as Emma Barikor, said Gabriel, who is in his early 40, stabbed the cousin to death with a knife during an argument.

Barikor said the suspected killer allegedly fled after he had committed the dastardly act.

Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) of the Duburo community, Vincent Gbosi, confirmed the incident to journalists in a telephone interview.

Gbosi added that the matter had been reported to Bori Divisional Police headquarters, Khana LGA.

He stated: “On Sunday night, there was an incident in the community where one Mr. Bobby Gabriel stabbed a Kopapa Neete to death. They are actually cousins.

“As a community, we formally lodged a complaint with the police at Bori Police headquarters. We want to use the opportunity to call on the government to look into the state of insecurity in the community.

