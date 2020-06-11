TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Traders at the sacked Evulu International Market, popularly called, Goat Market, in Elele Alimini, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, have alleged that they have lost N5 million and over 100 goats missing after the market was demolished.

The traders, who have cried out for justice, against the purported maltreatment meted out to them by government, regretted that the market was demolished as ordered by the Governor Nyesom Wike that it (the market) should be shutdown.

Coordinator of the market, Mr. Patric Aliezi, while speaking on the development, said the demolition of the market was an injustice to the traders and investors.

Aliezi claimed that approvals were sought and granted before the market commenced operation.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had recently, frowned at the existence of the Goat Market, saying that it was not recognised by Rivers government

Wike, consequently, directed the local government chairman of the area to ensure permanent closure of the market.