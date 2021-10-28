From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Paramount ruler of Ovelle Nvakaohia community and Chairman of Nvakaohia Council of Chiefs, Onyeaghala Okwudu, has accused international oil companies (IOCs) of mass death that occurred in Rumuekpe community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State recently.

Onyeaghala, who made the accusation, in a statement he personally signed, said the explosive outbreak which claimed over 25 lives of youths was avoidable.

He said over the years, Rumuekpe community has been turned to a desolate place by oil giants through massive oil and gas pollution without cleaning and remediation.

The traditional ruler further accused IOCs of instigating communal crisis and cult violence, while they continue their oil and gas exploration unhindered, completely undermining the rights of the people.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“It is our belief the oil companies instigated this ugly situation that has occurred, as it is in their tradition to destroy our land.

“The enormity of environmental and community health crisis in Rumuekpe as a result of substandard oil and gas exploration activities of IOCs has turned our community to a graveyard. It is a very sad reality that the neglect of Rumuekpe, particularly Nvakaohia by these oil giants has forced members of the community to resort to unsafe activities for survival at the risk of their lives, including the popular kpo-fire, which led to the avoidable mass death.

He said Rumuekpe community was the second place where crude oil was discovered in commercial quantities in Nigeria after Oloibiri, and topmost contributor to the federation account.

“It is also a major stakeholder host community in the oil and gas production zones, both in Nigeria and the global oil map. But, the community has nothing to show for it due to the neglect by the operators, except for health crisis, environmental catastrophe and sponsorship of crisis by the oil companies.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .