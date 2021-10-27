From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Paramount ruler of Ovelle Nvakaohia community and Chairman of Nvakaohia Council of Chiefs, Eze Onyeaghala Okwudu, has accused International Oil Companies (IOCs) as the cause of mass death that occurred in Rumuekpe community in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State recently.

Eze Onyeaghala made the accusation in a statement he personally signed and made public, noting that the explosive outbreak which claimed over 25 lives of youths was avoidable.

He said over the years, the Rumuekpe community has been turned into a desolate place by oil giants through massive oil and gas pollution without cleaning and remediation.

The traditional rulers further accused IOCs of instigating communal crisis and cult violence, while they continue their oil and gas exploration unhindered, completely undermining the rights of the people.

‘It is our belief that the oil companies instigated this ugly situation that has occurred, as it is in their tradition to destroy our land,’ he declared.

‘The enormity of environmental and community health crisis in Rumuekpe community as a result of substandard oil and gas exploration activities of International Oil Companies has turned our community to a graveyard caused by an oil spill.

‘It is a very sad reality that the neglect of Rumuekpe community, particularly Nvakaohia Rumuekpe by these oil giants has forced members of the community to resort to unsafe activities for survival at the risk of their lives including the popular kpo-fire, which led to the avoidable mass death.’

The monarch stated that the Rumuekpe community was the second place where crude oil was discovered in commercial quantities in Nigeria after Oloibiri, and the topmost contributor to the Federation Account.

‘It is also a major stakeholder host community in the oil and gas production zones, both in Nigeria and the global oil map. But, the community has nothing to show for it due to the neglect by the operators, except for the health crisis, environmental catastrophe and sponsorship of crisis by the oil companies.

‘Rumuekpe community today is a perfect synonym for poverty in the midst of abundant oil wealth, as people continue to suffer absolute neglect, injustice and denial from these companies for more than 50 years, despite our unquantifiable contributions to Nigeria’s national treasury and the bank accounts of the International Oil Companies.

‘Our people are dying in droves as our entire means of livelihood have been destroyed by these oil giants, who have ostensibly and unjustly refused to carry out proper cleaning and remediation of massively oil-polluted sites or boast of infrastructural development or economic empowerment in our community.’

The paramount ruler declared that as a result of the activities of the IOCs in their area, and failure to pay attention to a series of letters from the community and Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (IFTPI), the Rumuekpe community could no longer play host or accommodate them, and, therefore, want them to vacate their land.

