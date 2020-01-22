TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has planned a stiffer sanction against influx of sub-standard private schools, with the consolidation of two extant laws in the State.

State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this yesterday, when he addressed journalists shortly after a State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Nsirim said that the government would continue to improve the quality of education in the State.

He said: “Council today, approved the amendment of the Education Law in the state by consolidating Rivers State Education Law Cap 47, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) and the Rivers State Education Private Schools Law Cap 48 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria (1999) under one legislation.

“This is to provide for stiffer penalties, sanctions to prevent the breach of government policies on education as contained in the extant laws.

“Council took this decision to check the present situation of indiscriminate proliferation of private schools in the State without compliance with basic requirements with respect to standards, curriculum, content and facilities.

“The overall goal is to ensure the development of quality education in line with the New Rivers Vision of the present administration”, the commissioner stressed.

According to him, the Council approved the dissolution of the Petroleum Monitoring Task Force in the State.

The council also advised members of the public to stop dealing with the dissolved task force.

Also, the State Executive Council warned motorists against indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front of Port Harcourt Mall.

Nsirim said henceforth, motorists who park in front of the Port Harcourt Mall would be sanctioned.

The Information Commissioner stated that the Council has appealed to residents of Port Harcourt to bear with the State Government on the ongoing construction of three flyover bridges and other roads.