Commissioner of Police, Cross River State, Mr AIhassan Aminu, has warned criminals to leave the state, or be ready to receive baptism of fire.

He said the command nabbed over 15 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and recovered arms and ammunitions from them.

He said the command has mapped out strategies on how to chase out the hoodlums, adding, “I have ordered my officers to comply with the IGP

Usman Baba Aikali’s directive to carry out stop-and-search and restore peace to the state.

“I have warned all my officers to shun corruption and stop extorting money from the public. They need to imbibe community policing and apply professionalism when carrying out their duties. We are ready to raid all the hideouts of the criminals.”

He added that police operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in their hideouts at different locations and recovered AK-47 rifles and pump action cartridges.

He also sought the support of other security agencies. He said: “I operate an open-door policy. We need the assistance of the public to give us useful information.”

