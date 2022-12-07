From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) is to partner with the Rivers State government on the implementation of the innovative strengthening of smallholder farmers in the State.

Rising from a discussion with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, said the innovative strengthening of smallholder farmers is an African Union policy designed to cushion hunger and create jobs.

Akobundu told journalists that NEPAD was in the State to compliment the developmental stride of governor Wike, whom she said has done very well in terms of governance, development and economic growth of the State.

“We are so proud to be here to partner with him on the implementation of innovative strengthening of smallholder farmers’ project, which is designed by the African Union under Agenda 2063 and the agricultural revolution policy of President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion hunger, create jobs and mechanise agriculture.”

NEPAD’s national coordinator, who described the close door meeting with the governor as successful, noted that of a necessity, Rivers State being one of the most economically productive States in the country with a vast population needs to key into the African Union Agenda 2063 policy to guarantee its food security.

“Looking at President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero hunger policy in line with African Union Agenda 2063 policy that African Union Development Agency, NEPAD is driving to consolidate food security in Nigeria, we are here to compliment his (Wike’s) very great effort in terms of food security and climate change including Afr-100 project in Nigeria, basically Rivers State.”

Akobundu said NEPAD remains committed to ending hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

“We are here to ensure that Rivers state is not left out from implementing this said project in line with African Union Agenda 2063 zero hunger policy.”