From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Okon Effiong, has vowed to deal with criminal elements and social vices in the state.

Effiong, who is the 43rd Commissioner of Police in Rivers, has stressed that anyone found guilty of any crime would face the wrath of the law.

The police chief has warned persons intending to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state to desist forthwith, declaring to take the battle to their hideouts.

Effiong gave the charge on Wednesday during his maiden briefing at the Police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“No society want to be at the same point for too long. Rivers State has paid the dues and deserves peace. From this moment, it shall be more of proactive policing than reactive policing,” he said.

“We will take the battle to them. Those, who desire that the people of Rivers State should not have peace will themselves not have peace. So, we will take the battle to them and smoke them out of their hideouts.

“I request that peradventure there are people who still feel indulgence in criminal is profitable, I want to assure you that it is not. Now is the best time to come out of the crime and other social vices because Rivers State will not provide a place for you to do what you want to do.

“We must meaningfully engage in such activities that will contribute to the growth and development of Rivers State. So, it is time out for criminals. It is time for us emplace everything that is necessary to guarantee peace in the state.”

On the prevention of human rights violation, CP Effiong said, “Now, we are in a democratic dispensation. I am an advocate of human rights preservation. Under my watch, the command will do everything possible to ensure that the human rights of individuals are not violated.

“Where there are instances of violation, I request that you should furnish us with those relevant information, so that whatever we need to checkmate we are able to do it at the right time.”

He noted that the government has invested much on security, adding that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, has charged him to deliver on every aspect of the policy agenda he (Baba) has for the entire nation.

He called on the support of stakeholders and individuals in Rivers to ensure that the state remains peaceful and free of social vices.

“Rivers State has been relatively peaceful compared with a lot of other states. We will try the much we possibly can do within the level of safety and peace in the state,” Effiong stressed.

“But, as a person, it is my responsibility to harness all the potentials within the system to make sure that we go beyond the level of peace that has already been achieved.

“If we are not able to go beyond that level it means we will be operating at the level of stagnancy and when we operate at that level we will hit at marginal point and performance will begin to drop. But under my watch we will not allow performance to drop.

“The government has invested so much in security. You will agree with me that without security there would not be sustainable development.

“So, as much as it is practically possible, we will ensure that the investment of the government and people of Rivers State in security is not wasted.”