Tony John, Port Harcourt

The whereabouts of two members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State, is still unknown three days after attending the International Youth Day event in Port Harcourt.

Two of the youths are Apollos Spiff, Vice Chairman, Rivers East Senatorial District, and Levi Zachariah, National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) National President.

The Chairman of NYCN, Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has appealed to security agencies in the State to launch a manhunt for their missing members.

Ihunwo said families of their two missing members were in distress and called for their rescue unhurt.

He expressed: ‘I want to use this medium to call on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, the Director, Department of State Service (DSS) and other sister security, that the Vice Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers East Senatorial District, Apollos Spiff and National President, National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), Levi Zachariah, have been missing after they left the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall at the grand finale of International Youth Day on the August 12, 2020.

‘They have not been seen by their family members. I want to use this medium to call Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to please, as much as necessary, to rescue these two gentlemen.

‘We have the believe that the security agencies can fish out and find out the problem and make sure everybody involved in their arrest or kidnap is brought to book,’ he appealed..