From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has directed that the Managing Directors of RIMOVU Crew and Environment Company and Gynescope Specialist Hospital report themselves to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) RIWAMA and Operations/Environment Health Department of the agency for unlawful dumping of clinical wastes at a designated receptacle along the Air Force–Eliozu expressway, Port Harcourt, without delay.

Obuah cited the relevant sanitation laws regulating the management of health/clinical and all manner of wastes in the state for which the agency had adequately provided receptacles, time and system of dumping such wastes.

The sole administrator said individuals, groups or private service providers could not claim ignorance of the procedures and should, therefore, submit themselves to the relevant department of the agency for explanation upon any allegation of breach of the law(s).

He said as civilized and law-abiding citizens, whether individual or corporate citizens, operating and doing business in the state, they were expected to complement government efforts to keep the state clean and healthy for all residents.

‘Contravening these laws, and more so, refusing to turn up for explanation to the agency, does not only amount to sabotaging the efforts of the Rivers State Government but also taking laws into their hands.

‘It’s against this backdrop that the managing directors of RIMOVU Crew and Environment Company, a private service provider, with its operational base at No 12 Nsirim Crescent, GRA, Port Harcourt and its client, Gynescope Specialist Hospital situated at 22/24 Gynescope Drive, Off Airforce – Eliozu Expressway, Rukpakwulusi New Layout, Port Harcourt, should without further delay heed the invitation from the Agency to respond to the unlawful dumping of clinical wastes at the agency’s receptacle, opposite Harmony Estate Gate, along the Airforce-Eliozu Expressway, Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

‘The implication of the continued disregard of the agency’s invitation will leave the agency with no other option than to invoke all the necessary laws to effect your arrest.

‘We, therefore, urge you to be civil and be seen as responsible citizens doing business in the state for our common good and healthy existence.’